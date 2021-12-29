Labour wants answers about a £330k ‘levelling up’ fund awarded to Tory peer Viscount Gage to fix potholes in his house.

Lisa Nandy writes to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, asking if the £4.8 billion fund was used to repair the drive way.

The government is being pressed to explain why it gave hundreds of thousands of pounds in “levelling up” funds to an aristocrat’s driveway to fix potholes.

Lisa Nandy, a Labour MP, has written to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, asking if his department approved a £330,000 grant to repair the 8th Viscount Gage’s drive.

The money came from the government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, which Boris Johnson said would help communities that have been left behind.

The £330,000 bid was approved, according to the Daily Mail, for the repair of a damaged road on Lord Sage’s East Sussex estate.

The money was given to Charleston Trust in order for them to improve the road leading to Charleston Farmhouse, a museum and art gallery on his property.

The road had become increasingly difficult to access by car, according to Charleston, and the repairs would aid the local creative and tourist economy’s recovery.

Ms Nandy, the shadow Levelling Up Secretary, wrote to Mr Gove, requesting information on how the Getting Britain Building Fund is spent.

“When announcing the £900 million Getting Building Fund, Prime Minister David Cameron said the government was committed to ‘putting its arms around people in times of crisis […].”

“Surely he didn’t mean filling potholes for a Conservative peer.”

“As a result, I’d appreciate it if you could tell me how this occurred and what steps are being taken to prevent it from happening again.”

She demanded that the government reveal the criteria used to decide on funding.

Ms Nandy also inquired about the steps being taken to ensure that local government representatives are not influenced by the grant.

“Charleston is a thriving cultural center that attracts visitors from across the country and internationally to its year-round program of exhibitions, festivals, talks, concerts, theater, and workshops,” a spokesperson for Charleston said.

“While the rural access road to Charleston remained functional for farm traffic, it was becoming increasingly unsuitable for visitors traveling in a typical family car.

“Collaborating with the South Downs National Park and the East Sussex County Council, a charity that successfully runs Charleston.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Labour demands answers over £330k of ‘levelling up’ fund awarded to fill potholes of Tory peer Viscount Gage