Labour warns that Rishi Sunak’s investment cap is pushing the United Kingdom down the global league table.

Labour warns that Rishi Sunak’s public investment cap is pushing the UK down the global league table.

The Chancellor claims that his fiscal rules protect taxpayers from unmanageable debt.

Labour has claimed that Rishi Sunak’s rules capping state investment are stifling economic growth and causing Britain to fall behind other developed nations.

The Chancellor has established new fiscal rules that allow the government to borrow up to 3% of GDP to invest while keeping the books balanced on day-to-day funding.

He is adamant that establishing a maximum level of borrowing is critical to restoring public confidence in the financial system.

However, Labour has cited the most recent data from the OECD club of developed economies, which show that the UK has less investment per capita than almost every other country, with the exception of Luxembourg and Greece.

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said the fiscal rules should be changed to eliminate the public investment cap.

“We should be using our recovery to grow our economy,” she said.

Labour’s fiscal rules ensure that we maintain a firm grip on government finances, while our bold climate investment pledges allow us to invest in growing businesses, creating jobs, and reviving our economy.

“The Government’s short-sighted investment cap will not only exacerbate their low-growth, high-tax trap; it will also stifle British businesses, which are critical to our economic prosperity and security.”

Tony Danker, the chief executive of the CBI business group, recently called on the government to make “foundational and catalytic public investments” in infrastructure and new technology, which risk being overlooked if left to the private sector alone.

“We can’t keep piling on endless debt for future generations to deal with,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

Maintaining investment spending at less than 3% of GDP while reducing debt and investing in the UK’s future

“Over the course of this Parliament, the Government plans to invest over £600 billion, the highest level of investment in nearly half a century.

We’re also encouraging businesses to invest, including through the super-deduction, which is the biggest tax cut for businesses in modern British history.”

Investment spending, as opposed to “current” spending on areas such as healthcare and pensions, refers to government activity that is expected to provide an economic return over several years, such as building roads and railways.

