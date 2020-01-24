Labuschagne a three-format threat: Smith

He may be chuckling over Brisbane’s Big Bash League plight but Steve Smith says the Heat’s Marnus Labuschagne should be taken seriously as a Twenty20 threat.

Brisbane are expected to rush Labuschagne back into their side for Thursday’s must win BBL Gabba clash with Smith’s Sydney Sixers after suffering the worst 10-wicket collapse in the format’s history.

The Heat remarkably lost 10-36 in Sunday’s 44-run loss to Melbourne Renegades – much to Smith’s amusement.

Smith admitted he saw the funny side of the epic rout, even ribbing Australian teammate Labuschagne on the flight home from their one-day international tour of India on Tuesday.

“That was pretty hard to do I reckon, what they did,” former Australia captain Smith said of the Heat collapse.

“We were having a bit of a joke about it on the plane.

“But there is never an easy win. You never know in T20 cricket. Anyone can have a day out and take the game away from you.”

The sixth placed Heat will welcome back Labuschagne as they fight for a top five finals berth with three games left, starting with the third-placed Sixers.

Smith may have found the Heat’s recent batting effort amusing but he reckoned Labuschagne’s return made them a serious threat, backing the Queenslander to become a force in all three formats.

Labuschagne has already earned high praise from Virat Kohli after Australia’s ODI tour of the subcontinent, with India’s captain backing the 25-year-old to become one of the world’s leading batsmen.

Labuschagne averaged 50 in the white-ball series which Australia lost 2-1, continuing a remarkable season in which he also averaged 63.43 in Tests.

Asked if Labuschagne could be a three-format threat Smith said: “I certainly don’t see why not.

“We saw how he grew in Test cricket over the summer, the way he played and in his first few one-day games he looked right at home.

“Now it is taking that to the next level in T20.

“He is so quick between the wickets so there are lots of twos to be had. You need those sorts of players in your team in T20 cricket, he certainly has a bright future.”

Smith is also in ominous form ahead of his first BBL game in six years with scores of 98 and 131 in India.

“I haven’t played in the Big Bash for a while now, so I am excited to be back in the magenta,” Smith said.

“I have obviously been playing some white-ball cricket in India, now I am just ramping up to T20.

“It is just changing the gears a little bit and I am looking forward to that at the Gabba.”