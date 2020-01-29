Labuschagne in for Heat’s must win clash

Brisbane coach Darren Lehmann is hopeful Marnus Labuschagne’s injection will end the Heat’s worrying batting collapses and keep their finals hopes alive in Thursday’s must win Big Bash League clash with Sydney Sixers.

Form Australian batsman Labuschagne has been rushed into the Heat squad at the expense of Jack Prestwidge for the Gabba showdown after Brisbane lost a record 10-36 in Sunday’s 44-run loss to Melbourne Renegades.

“As a batsman he has been high class all summer so I expect him to come in and do his role and do it well (and) if we do that then we can make enough runs,” Lehmann said.