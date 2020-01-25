Labuschagne ready to right BBL Heat ship

At first glance the Brisbane Heat may not appear to be the best springboard to international Twenty20 batting success.

But Marnus Labuschagne is still backing himself to use the Big Bash League outfit to push his case to be picked for all three formats for Australia ahead of the Heat’s must win clash with Sydney Sixers on Thursday night.

Labuschagne would be forgiven for having second thoughts about returning to BBL action for Brisbane after the Heat suffered the worst 10 wicket collapse in the format’s history in their 44-run loss to the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday night.

Brisbane’s historic loss of 10-36 was so bad it even became the butt of jokes from former national skipper Steve Smith when he flew home with Labuschagne from Australia’s one-day tour of India on Tuesday.

Yet Labuschagne was still confident he could extend his stellar season run and make selectors sit up and take notice in Heat colours ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup.

“I’d love to play all formats for Australia,” he said.

“At the moment I got an opportunity in the one-dayers and I really enjoyed that.

“Now it’s just about getting ready for the next challenge which is on Thursday night.”

Few would argue that the sky is the limit for Labuschagne judging on current form.

He averaged 50 on ODI debut in Australia’s 2-1 series loss on the sub continent, even earning praise from India captain Virat Kohli who claimed the Queenslander could become one of the best batsmen in the world.

It followed his remarkable home summer where he averaged 63.43 in Tests.

Yet reversing the Heat’s batting fortunes appears an ominous task.

The Heat have an impressive batting line-up including Chris Lynn and South African great AB de Villiers but have a shocking record of batting collapses while chasing.

They have lost 7-51 against Perth, 5-30 against Sydney Thunder and 5-45 against Melbourne Stars.

Batting first against Adelaide Strikers on January 17, they also lost 5-11.

Still, Labuschagne was confident of shining with the bat for the sixth-placed Heat who are battling for a top five finals berth with three games left.

They line up against a Sixers line-up boasting the in-form Smith who will be playing the BBL for the first time in six years.

“I’m just going to play whatever role I’m given there, if that’s batting in the top order or middle,” Labuschagne said.

“It’s not about trying to fix it. The Heat are a quality team.

“We had a bit of a stumble the other night, but by no means is that going to dictate our season.”