Lacalle Pou sworn in as new president of Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, March 1 (Xinhua) — Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party (PN) was sworn in on Sunday as the president of Uruguay for the period of 2020-2025.

Lacalle Pou took his oath of office at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo at 14:06 local time (1706 GMT) to head an administration that puts an end to 15 years of the leftist Broad Front (FA).

“I, Luis Lacalle Pou, swear on my honor to faithfully execute the office that has been entrusted to me, and to guard and defend the Constitution of the Republic,” the new president stated in his oath.

The oath of office was administered by senator and former president Jose Mujica (2010-2015).

The same oath of constitutional loyalty was given by the new vice president, Beatriz Argimon, the first woman ever to hold the office.