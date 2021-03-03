Lack of access challenges aid delivery to rural areas, refugees in Tigray: UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The United Nations and its humanitarian partners, continually confounded by restricted access in Tigray, Ethiopia, are particularly concerned about reaching rural areas and refugee camps, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

“Access to essential services, livelihoods and cash remains restricted across large swaths of Tigray,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Two refugee camps remain inaccessible since November. Hunger is increasing and the health system has reportedly collapsed.”

“Access is particularly limited in rural areas, where 80 percent of the population of Tigray lived before the start of the conflict,” Dujarric added.

Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian commodities are ready for Tigray, but most of the staff needed to carry out the aid mission cannot get into the region, he said. Many of them are waiting in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

"Our humanitarian coordinating team and our team on the ground are continuing to work closely with the government to make sure UN agencies and non-governmental organizations receive clearance to travel to the region," the spokesman said.