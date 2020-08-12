Lady Gaga Reveals She Takes Anti-Psychotic Medication To Control Her Brain

Lady Gaga recently revealed that she has been taking anti-psychotic medication because of mental health issues. The 34-year-old musician also opened up about how she can’t always control what her brain does that she even wrote a song about it and it’s part of her latest album, “Chromatica.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station, the “Born This Way” hitmaker said that she’s taking a medicine called olanzapine to control her brain. Olanzapine is a drug that’s commonly used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Gaga also shared that the song “911” on “Chromatica” is about the drug that helps keep her calm.

“I wrote a song on ‘Chromatica’ called ‘911,’ and it is about an anti-psychotic that I take and it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does and I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs. I know I have mental issues and I know that they can sometimes render me non-functional as a human,” Gaga said during the interview.

The interview took place in May, but her statements are going viral at present.

Gaga has always been open about the difficulties she faced due to depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Last year, while speaking with Oprah Winfrey, the Oscar-winning artist explained how she discovered that she had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being sexually assaulted “repeatedly” at the age of 19.

“I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing the trauma,” Gaga said.

During the same interview, the acclaimed singer revealed that she has no shame in admitting that she has “mental health issues” and takes a lot of medicines to stay on board.

“I will put my shame in a box all the way over there and make it very small and say to myself, ‘I have mental health issues, I take a lot of medication to stay on board and I’m a survivor and I’m living and I’m thriving and I’m strong and I’m going to take all my life experiences and I’m going to share them with the world and make it a better plac e,” Gaga told Oprah.