Lady Gaga’s father refuses to pay the rent of his New York restaurant for the homeless

Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, who runs a restaurant in the central New York Grand Central Station train terminal in Manhattan, refuses to pay the monthly rent of his establishment because authorities are not doing enough to end the problem of homelessness, which, he says, affects the business.

«The homeless enter (at the station) so as not to be cold. We have compassion, but it is affecting our customers, ”Germanotta told local New York Post about what happens with his Art Bird & Whiskey Bar restaurant, which opened in 2018 on the ground floor of Grand Central Station. And he continues: «When the homeless invade our areas, they become less attractive».

Frustrated with what he claims is a lack of action from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Germanotta refuses to pay a portion of the $ 40,000 rent and the 10,000 in fees to be paid each month.

The father of the music star Lady Gaga, stage name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, says that the MTA is currently demanding $ 260,000 for late payments, and urges him to settle that debt in the next two weeks If you do not want the eviction process to begin.

“I think (the MTA) is not prepared to manage the space,” said Germanotta. “Frankly, I think they are more interested in managing the trains,” added the New York restaurateur, who said he saw people wash their hair in the station’s toilets. If no efforts are made to improve the space, he says, he will close the restaurant and ask for financial compensation for the investment made.

Other owners of Grand Central Station establishments expressed the same opinion. “This is a tourist attraction, but right now it seems like an attraction for the homeless,” said Tamasha Sandford, who runs the Wok Chi restaurant. “There are times when my customers buy things and can’t even sit down to eat because (the homeless) have taken all the seats,” he added. .