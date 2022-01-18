Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, claims Ghislaine Maxwell used her as ‘bait to fish’ for girls to abuse by Epstein.

Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, claims Ghislaine Maxwell used her as ‘bait to fish’ for girls for Epstein to abuse.

The 44-year-old socialite claimed Maxwell used her as “bait” to entertain Epstein’s friends, and that the convicted paedo “sat back and sort of waited” for her to “go fishing” for girls.

Lady Victoria, the daughter of the 6th marquess of Bristol, said she met the couple 20 years ago and was “really young and naive” at the time, according to an ITV documentary.

Lady Victoria said Maxwell and Epstein were like “Batman and Robin” and were a “double act” in a clip released to MailOnline ahead of tonight’s broadcast of the “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile” documentary.

“Jeffrey was really the frontman, and Ghislaine was the accomplice,” she explained.

They were sort of like Batman and Robin, and they were a duo.

“I don’t believe Jeffrey could have accomplished anything without Ghislaine’s help.”

“And Ghislaine was crucial to getting those girls, was she, do you think, to those dinners?” said host Ranvir Singh.

“I think he just sat back and sort of waited for her to go fishing and find however many girls were needed, you know, to entertain his friends,” Lady Vic responded.

I believe I was primarily used as bait.

“You know, looking back at how young and naive I was, and she’s entertaining these big businessmen.”

So, while I didn’t realize it at the time, looking back…”

The news comes as a highly anticipated documentary about the Prince’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell is set to air on ITV tonight at 9 p.m.

It also comes on the heels of news that the Prince will appear in court in New York later this year to face his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

On Thursday, the Queen stripped Andrew of his royal title as well as his honorary military titles.

Lady Vic claimed Maxwell had become Epstein’s “victim” in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine.

“She is a scapegoat right now,” she said on the show, “so unfortunately for her, she is also being held accountable for what he has done.”

Some may argue that it is not as equitable as it could be.

“I believe Ghislaine was and continues to be a victim,” says the author.

“She was a victim who later became an accomplice when their relationship ended.”

She shifted her allegiances.

“I see her as a victim, too.”

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of aiding and abetting sexual abuse…

