LAFC forward Diomande out with broken foot

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Los Angeles FC will start the CONCACAF Champions League and the 2020 MLS regular season without Norwegian striker Adama Diomande as he will be out for several weeks due to his right foot injury, local media reported on Thursday.

Diomande sustained the injury during a 3-1 preseason victory over New York City last Friday and LAFC did not give a timetable for the 29-year-old’s return.

However, LAFC still has enough weaponry in attacks, including MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner Carlos Vela of Mexico and Uruguayan strikers Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez.

Diomande has scored 12 goals in all competitions last season, and his injury will affect the club’s preparation ahead of the new season, particularly with the home-and-away legs of the CONCACAF Champions League clash against Mexican side Leon on Feb. 18 and 27.

LAFC will start the MLS regular season at home against Inter Miami on March 1.