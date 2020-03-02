Lakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion…

The NBA’s future and present clashed in New Orleans on Sunday as Zion Williamson’s Pelicans went head-to-head with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just days after the Lakers defeated the Pelicans by nine points in LA, the rematch boiled down to a duel between James and Williamson, with the former just coming out on top.

The 16-time All-Star finished with a 34-point triple double to help LA to a thrilling 122-114 victory, while 19-year-old Williamson posted a career-high 35 points.

The win sees the Lakers improve to five and a half games clear on top of the Western Conference standings.

Trailing just behind LA are the Denver Nuggets, who bounced back from a 29-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with a 133-118 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Nikola Jokic was Denver’s standout performer, adding 18 rebounds and 11 assists to his 23-point haul.

OG Anunoby’s 32 points led the way for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Clippers continued their recent hot streak with a six-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kawhi Leonard (30) and Paul George (24) combined for 54 points in the 136-130 win.

First 40/20 game of his career 😤 pic.twitter.com/WL1bGt7N42 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2020

Another dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks fend off a tough challenge from the Charlotte Hornets.

Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and claimed 20 rebounds as the Bucks sealed their sixth straight win 93-85.

Kristaps Porzingis put together his best performance of the season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-91.

The Latvian added 18 from deep in a 38-point, 13-rebound effort.

The rest of the day’s action saw the Sacramento Kings overcome the Detroit Pistons 106-100, while the Washington Wizards cruised to a 124-110 win over the Golden State Warriors.