LaMarr Hoyt, the AL Cy Young Award winner for the White Sox, died of cancer at the age of 66.

The White Sox sent their condolences to LaMarr Hoyt’s family and friends in a tweet.

Mathew Hoyt, Hoyt’s eldest son, said in a statement that his father died of cancer.

“My father passed away from cancer early on the morning of the 29th with me by his side,” he said.

“I can say without a doubt that those were the best years of his life because he genuinely loved being a part of the White Sox organization.”

“Ball, the White Sox, and all of his former teammates were all he talked about in his final days.”

Hoyt had played for the White Sox for eight seasons in the major leagues.

“When I first saw LaMarr, I thought to myself, ‘Here’s a pitcher.’

“He had average stuff but incredible command and confidence, and he never showed fear,” said Tony La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager for the Boston Red Sox.

“In 1979, we promoted him to the major leagues, and he was unfazed by anything.

He had this impressive calm about him, as if he believed that if he made his pitches, hitters would strike out.

“He faced teams multiple times throughout the season, but he was able to switch up his looks and keep them off guard.”

“You’re a formidable opponent.”

