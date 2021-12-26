Lanarkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal following a serious assault in the Coatbridge area.

After a serious assault in the Coatbridge area, Lanarkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal.

Lanarkshire police have released images of a man they believe has information that could help them with their investigation into a serious assault that occurred in the Coatbridge area last month.

On November 28, at around 00:15 a.m., an incident occurred on Whifflet Street in Whifflet.

The man in the photo is described as being of average height and slim build, with light colored hair.

At the time of the assault, he was dressed in dark clothing and shoes, as well as a distinctive blue North Face jacket.

“I would urge the man depicted in the images, or anyone who knows anything about him, to contact Police Scotland via 101,” Detective Constable Shemain Murphy said.

“When calling, please reference reference number 0289 from November 28, 2021.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”