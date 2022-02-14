Lana’s brother Billy has a startling resemblance to Trigger Point viewers.

Lana’s brother Billy has an uncanny resemblance to Trigger Point viewers.

Last night, the latest episode of Trigger Point aired on ITV, and it featured some family drama with main character Lana, a bomb disposal expert caught up in a terrorism investigation.

Last night, the latest episode of the popular ITV show Trigger Point aired, and viewers were unanimous in their praise for a new character on the show.

Lana, played by Vicky McClure, was thrown into a family drama when her superior officers informed her that her brother was a suspected terrorist.

Lana discovered that her brother Billy had been targeted by terrorists as she attempted to lure him to the police station, only to discover that someone had rigged an explosive to his car during the episode.

Regardless of how serious the scene was and how tense the acting became, fans could only notice one thing about the new character Billy: his resemblance to a certain goofy sidekick from a children’s television show.

Billy, played by Ewan Mitchell, was given the nickname “Scooby-Doo!” for his resemblance to Shaggy, Scooby-Doo’s faithful sidekick in the popular children’s television show “Scooby-Doo!” and the 2002 film “Scooby-Doo!”

“Lana’s brother looks like Shaggy from Scooby Doo (hashtag)TriggerPoint,” said one Twitter user, pointing out the obvious resemblance.

“Is Billy really Shaggy from Scooby Doo? (hashtag)TriggerPoint,” another tweet read.

“Billy resembles Shaggy from Scooby Doo (hashtag)TriggerPoint,” someone else said.

“Shaggy needs to get Scooby to help him (hashtag)TriggerPoint,” a fourth joked.

Billy wore a green shirt in the episode, which was Shaggy’s signature color in his own mystery detective series, which is arguably less tense than this ITV drama.

Billy didn’t have the same luck as his doppelganger Shaggy, who manages to avoid most of his bad guy encounters, as Lana’s brother met a fiery end.

While inspecting the bomb in her brother’s car, Lana was able to direct him to a nearby field.

Lana, on the other hand, made an important error during the execution.

