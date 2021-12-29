Lancaster County has a 16-year-old girl missing.

Lancaster County police have reported a 16-year-old girl missing.

Lancaster County police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home overnight earlier this week.

Between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., Alannis DeJesus-Cruz left the East Hempfield Township home she shares with her family.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old could be in Lancaster City with friends, according to police.

East Hempfield Township police are asking anyone with information on DeJesus-Cruz’s whereabouts to call them at 717-898-3103.

