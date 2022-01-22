Lancaster County’s Route 30 is closed due to a collision.

Lancaster County’s Route 30 is closed due to a crash.

After a late Saturday morning crash, a section of Route 30 in Lancaster County has been closed.

According to 511PA, the closure began at 11:17 a.m. on Route 30 east, between Hensel Road, Hoover Road, and the Newport Pike.

Several vehicles were involved in the collision, according to traffic maps.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, or how long the highway will be closed.

