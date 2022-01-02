Lancaster School District will be closed to students on Monday.

Because of the large number of COVID-19 cases reported during the holidays, the Lancaster School District has announced that it will be closed to students on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, offices will be open and teachers will be on site, and parents or guardians who need to notify the school nurse of a child’s illness or exposure can do so during the day Monday.

The district expects to reopen for classes on Tuesday.

Students at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center (CTC) should report to the CTC, according to the district. Transportation will be provided on a regular basis.

