Lancaster Visitor’s Center arson suspect surrenders, police say.

A York man has turned himself in to Lancaster police, who claim he set a portable toilet on fire, causing damage to the city’s Visitor Center.

At just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 1, firefighters were dispatched to the first block of West King Street.

Police had previously stated that there were 12 people involved.

According to police, a portable toilet outside the Lancaster Visitor’s Center at Penn Square was completely engulfed in flames, which spread to the building.

Investigators determined that the Visitor’s Center was damaged for (dollar)25,000 and the portable toilet was damaged for another (dollar)2300 after the fire.

Lancaster police named Brandon Walburn as the arson suspect on Friday, claiming that investigators were able to follow the suspect’s path from a local restaurant to the fire scene using surveillance video.

Walburn did not say how he started the fire, according to police.

Arson, criminal mischief, causing or risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism, and endangering another person are among the charges leveled against the 31-year-old.

According to online court dockets, Walburn was arraigned Monday and his bail was set at (dollar)150,000.

He was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Jail.

On January 10, a preliminary hearing will be held.

