Land-Sea corridor facilitates China-Brazil meat products trade

CHONGQING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — About 84 tonnes of Brazilian frozen beef arrived in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality through an international trade corridor on Tuesday, according to the company operating in the corridor.

It’s the first time for Chongqing to import Brazilian frozen beef through the corridor, which can greatly reduce the logistics time involved in meat products trade between the two countries, the company said.

It took 48 days for the beef worth nearly 4 million yuan (about 576,000 U.S. dollars) to reach the municipality, about 20 days shorter compared to traditional freight routes, said Wang Yupei, president of the company.

The company said meat products would be regularly imported to Chongqing in the future. The imported shipments will enter surrounding markets through the city’s railway, highway and other logistics channels.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries including Singapore. The corridor now connects 234 ports in 92 countries and regions.

Chongqing is the operating center of the corridor. Goods from western Chinese provinces and regions are first transported to the Beibu Gulf in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region before being shipped to other parts of the world along the sea routes.

A total of 1,966 freight trains have traveled through the corridor’s rail-sea transit route from September 2017 to June 30 this year. Enditem