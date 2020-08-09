Landlord offers garden ‘shed’ to live in for £1,500-a-month in North London

A GARDEN “shed” is up for rent for a whopping £1,500 a month.

The “gorgeous designer” cabin in Muswell Hill, North London, is being advertised on SpareRoom and you can move in at the end of the month.

The extraordinary shack sits in a quiet “well kept” garden in one of the safest areas of London.

It comes with underfloor heating, a mini kitchen, and a “stylish” shower room with wood effect tiles.

The posh pad sleeps up to four people, with the landlord suggesting splitting the monthly rent three ways – making it £616 per room.

This includes all bills as well as wifi, a smart TV and Freeview, and free parking.

There is also a sunny decking area complete with a table and two chairs – perfect for a summer BBQ.

The SpareRoom ad says: “Gorgeous designer self-contained newly refurbished log cabin, designed by a fashion designer.

“In a quiet large well kept garden. Charming night lighting and own entrance.

“Wooden flooring and underfloor heating throughout.

“Fabulous design mini kitchen (sink, fridge, freezer, washing machine, mini oven, hob, kettle and toaster).

“Stylish new shower room with wood effect tiles. Sleeps four, including mezzanine charming sleeping area.”

Last year another brazen homeowner tried to rent our his garden shed for £600 a month – but chucked in free meals to sweeten the deal.

Dominic Gudgeon tried to flog the cramped outbuilding to renters on Facebook – but warned it would only be available for five days a week.

It compares to a one-bed studio flat in the capital with the toilet inches from the bed which went on the market in January.

The cramped bedsit in cool Camden was advertised on Rightmove for an eye-watering £1,625 a month.