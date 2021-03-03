Landmine blast kills 2 children in NW Pakistan: police

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (Xinhua) — A landmine blast has killed two children in Pakistan’s northwest tribal district of South Waziristan, police officials said on Tuesday.

Police told media in the region that two children were killed in the blast Monday evening.

Officials say that militants had planted a large number of landmines during their control in parts of the tribal areas including South Waziristan to stop advance of security forces.

Located along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, South Waziristan used to be a hotbed of militancy, but the security forces have successfully flushed out the terrorists from the area in separate armed offensives. Enditem