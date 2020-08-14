Landslides kill 2 in India’s Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Two people were killed and three others critically injured due to landslides on Friday in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rains in Mandi district, north of Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh.

“Two people were killed, while three others were seriously injured after landslides bringing with it the big boulders hit two vehicles at Hanogi temple on the Chandigarh-Manali highway this morning,” a police official said.

“One landslide hit a vehicle that was parked along the road with its driver sitting inside. The driver was killed on the spot and efforts were underway to retrieve his body from underneath the debris.”

According to the police, another vehicle moving towards Kullu from the Mandi side was hit by boulders, which killed the driver and critically injured three people inside.

“The injured have been rushed to the nearby health center at Nagvain,” the police official said.

Police said men and machinery were pressed into service in the area to restore the movement of traffic on road.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of India since Thursday evening, triggering landslides and waterlogging. Enditem