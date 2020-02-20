Landslides kill 4 in Indonesia’s West Java

JAKARTA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Four people were killed after landslides struck a house in Indonesia’s West Java province on Thursday, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency Agus Wibowo said.

Heavy downpours triggered landslides that destroyed the house located in Bogor district’s village of Cibolang, the spokesman said.

“Rescuers found four bodies in the damaged house,” he told Xinhua in a text message.

Evacuation of all the corps is underway, involving soldiers, police personnel, firefighters and residents, the spokesman added.

All the victims will be sent to a nearby hospital, according to him.

Indonesia is frequently stricken by landslides, floods and flash floods during heavy rains.