Laneway festival kicks off in Sydney after The 1975 pulled out of Brisbane’s show

Thousands of bright and glittery revellers flocked to St Jerome’s Laneway music festival in both Brisbane and Sydney this weekend.

Crowds seemed prepared to embrace the warmer weather as summery skirts, matching sets and crotchet crop tops dominated the fashion for the event.

The smiles and celebrations come despite widespread disappointment after headline act The 1975 pulled out of the Brisbane show on Saturday night, with lead singer Matt Healy suffering from an undisclosed medical condition.

Charlie XCX and Halsey were also major draw cards for the event.

Tones and I, who recently missed out on topping the Triple J Hot 100 after much speculation she would be claim the number one spot, took to the stage early.

The artist sported her traditional look of a baggy tracksuit with a cap as she took to the stage.

On Sunday, Sydneysiders were greeted with milder conditions than what they’d experienced on Friday and Saturday, with overcast skies and temperatures reaching 28C.

Festival organisers said the show would go on rain, hail or shine as meteorologists predicted storms for Sunday.

Concert goers were spritzed with water throughout the day when dancing near stages to help keep cool, but most didn’t seem too concerned as they danced their way through the afternoon.

Crop tops were a major fashion staple of the event with one woman re-imagining Cher’s iconic yellow tartan outfit from Clueless.

She wore a low-cut halter neck paired with a formfitting skirt attached to it while her pals wore a cut off, denim two-piece and the other wore a milkmaid-inspired white crop and leopard print skirt.

Others wore 60s inspired ensembles such as a colourful crochet two-piece and a brown shorts and bikini top combination with yellow flowers printed on it.

Florals also appeared to be must-have fashion for the day – with one woman opting for see-through black pants with roses on them paired with a leather-look crop.

One pair decided to get creative for the event and step out in costume for the festival.

The duo dressed as best friends Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley from the Netflix television series Stranger Things.

Others opted for matching outfits on the day, such as a trio of friends on Saturday at the Brisbane festival in all white ensembles.

Another group of men all wore pink button up shirts with pineapples on them.

Halfway through Ruel’s set on Sunday the skies opened up and it began to pour down on revellers.

However the bad weather didn’t appear to dampen spirits as festival-goers danced their way through the set to watch their favourite acts.

Meanwhile, British pop-rock band The 1975 cancelled their Brisbane performance just hours before they were supposed to take the stage.

They released a statement on Twitter saying Healy had been recently hospitalised and was ‘too weak’ to play.

‘Matty was hospitalised following a bout of serious sickness,’ the statement read.

‘Unfortunately after a medical examination at 5.30pm today the doctor advised that Matty was too weak to play.’

‘We are all devastated to miss tonight’s show but to have put Matty’s welfare first.’

Festivalgoers were reportedly devastated to learn of the changes. One bartender told The Courier Mail upwards of 10 girls were hysterically crying in the bathroom.

They are expected to play in Sydney, and will carry on for the rest of the Australian shows.

The festival will head to Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle later this month.

