Langer prevails at Cologuard Classic for 41st career win

Bernhard Langer shot an 8-under 65 on Sunday to win the Cologuard Classic at Tucson, Ariz., by two strokes to record his 41st career victory on the Champions Tour.

The 62-year-old German is four behind the record set by Hale Irwin, but said the mark isn’t at the forefront of his mind.

“I don’t think about it,” Langer said after finishing at 18-under 201. “But I get reminded of it just about every week. One closer. We don’t live and die for records, but it’s fun to have a couple of them.”

Langer trailed Brett Quigley by four strokes entering the final round before the strong showing at Tucson National made him the fifth oldest to win a title at 62 years, six months and three days.

Langer carded nine birdies and a bogey on 18 en route to winning at least one title for the 14th straight year. He finished two shots ahead of Woody Austin.

“I feel if I can play my best, I can win out there,” Langer told reporters. “I can’t play at 80 percent. There’s too many good players nowadays that will lap me if I don’t play my best.”

The victory also propelled Langer to the No. 1 spot in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time this season.

“All in all, I’m extremely happy,” Langer said. “Confidence is a huge part of golf. It’s always great to win, to be happy about your game and feeling like you’re on top of it.”

Austin recorded a hole-in-one for an eagle on No. 4 and also had six birdies and one bogey while shooting a 66.

Austin used a 7-iron from 175 yards out to score the ace. The runner-up finish is his sixth on the Champions Tour.

Quigley shot 73 in the final round after posting 64 and 68 in the first two rounds and finished in a third-place tie with Australia’s Rod Pampling at 14 under.

Quigley had two birdies on the front nine but had a disastrous stretch early on the back nine. He bogeyed the par-4, 10th hole and double-bogeyed 12 to fall out of contention and even a birdie on 15 couldn’t get him back in the mix.

Pampling had five birdies and two bogeys while shooting 70. The bogeys came on 14 and 16.

Steve Striker (68 on Sunday), Fred Couples (72) and Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez (71) tied for fifth, five shots behind Langer.

Defending champion Mark O’Meara finished 17th at 10-under 209. He shot 71 on Sunday.

