Lao exports to China continue to flow as normal: report

VIENTIANE, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Lao exports to China continue to flow as normal despite the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Lao news daily the Vientiane Times reported Tuesday.

Laos has not received any impact reports yet from exporters since the start of the virus outbreak, according to the Import and Export Department of the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

In December, Lao exports to China hit 175 million U.S. dollars, making the northern neighbor Laos’ top export market, while it is expected that exports in January will not decrease, said the report.

Lao official estimates for 2019 put total exports to China at 1,510 million dollars, with imports reaching 985 million dollars.

Laos mainly exports ore sand, rubber and rubber products, copper and copper products, bananas, maize and fertilizers to China, and imports electrical appliances, vehicles and spare parts, mechanical and electronic equipment, and steel.

China is currently the biggest foreign investor in Laos and the country’s second-largest trading partner.