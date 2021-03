A vendor waits for customers at the Lao Food Festival in Vientiane, Laos, Feb. 26, 2021. Lao Food Festival 2021 is being held in Vientiane from Feb. 23 to 27. The five-day festival features 120 booths, aiming to promote and preserve Lao traditional cuisine and lifestyle. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)