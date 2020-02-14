Lao gov’t drafts 9th 5-year socio-economic development plan

VIENTIANE, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Members of Lao government’s steering committee met on Wednesday to discuss on the draft of the ninth five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021-2025).

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Sonexay Siphandone, the meeting involved senior government officials, members of government organizations, and provincial authorities, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

The meeting enabled officials from various ministries to provided comments on the draft of the ninth five-year National Socio-economic Development Plan (2021-2025).

They also share their views on the implementation of the current economic development plan.

Participants discussed the draft of the next five-year plan with a focus on six priorities, aiming to make the content more specific and accurate prior to its final consideration.

The first goal is to achieve sustainable, balanced and quality growth of the nation’s economy. The second is to improve the standard of human resources, research capacity and the use of technology and science, in order to boost productivity and produce more value-added goods.

The third goal is to improve living standards and the fourth is to create more green spaces and pursue environmentally-friendly development.

The fifth goal is to promote strong and modern internal, regional and international cooperation, and the final goal is to increase the effectiveness of public administration through the rule of law and public unity, according to the report.

Sonexay called for officials in key sectors in charge of the draft to consider the most essential and strategic components for inclusion in the next development plan.