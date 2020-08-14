Lao gov’t urges public to fight against dengue fever

VIENTIANE, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Lao health authority urged local authorities and people to help control the spread of dengue fever, as the number of infected cases across the country continues to grow.

A total of 4,849 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever and nine deaths were recorded since January, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, deputy director general of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, told a press conference here on Thursday.

The highest number of dengue patients is reported in the capital of Vientiane at 1,129, while 568 cases were recorded in Bolikhamxay, and 549 cases were reported in Vientiane province.

Sisavath advised that every family should throw out water that collects in jars, vases, and dishes and should cover such vessels to prevent more water from filling them up.

If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of their illness and get a blood test at a hospital.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years. Enditem