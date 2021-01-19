Lao health ministry urges continued vigilance against COVID-19

VIENTIANE, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Lao Ministry of Health urged officials and people across the country to continue to fully comply with the government guidelines against COVID-19 in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Continued compliance with preventive measures is essential for effective control of COVID-19, according to a statement by Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control advised people not to become complacent, after the last COVID-19 patient was discharged from hospital last Friday.

Everyone should continue to follow all government measures concerning control of the virus, it said.

Local authorities in all Lao provinces bordering Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China were asked to record information about every individual entering Laos, and check the body temperature of each person entering Laos at the border crossings.

It is essential that border provinces continue to strictly implement the measures imposed by authorities to prevent the coronavirus from spreading into Laos.

The taskforce committee urges every Lao citizen to continue to regularly wash their hands with soap, and to wear a face mask when going outdoor and being in crowded places. People must also continue to practice social distancing, it said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Laos remains currently at 41, and all of them have recovered.

Laos confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year. Enditem