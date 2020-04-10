Laos adjusts work scopes to fight COVID-19 more effectively

VIENTIANE, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Lao National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has amended its roles and duties to more effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee President Somdy Duangdy presided over a meeting here on Wednesday to inform the committee members of their amended scopes of work so that they would be able to best perform their duties in line with the task force mission and objectives.

Lao authorities believed that this change would help Laos to limit the number of new infection cases as well as to address the risks of negative impacts on the Lao economy, social order, and the lives and livelihoods of the Lao people.

Under the amended role and duty of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the committee now has a secretariat team, which is in charge of medical disclosure of COVID-19 related information.

The secretariat also provides administrative and coordinating support as well as recommendations on how to best deal with the COVID-19 outbreak for the committee to consider and approve.

In addition, the committee has an external relations team, which is in charge of mobilizing funds to facilitate the return of foreigner to their own countries.

A communication and anti-fake news team has also been established under the amended scope of the work of the committee.

The committee budget and logistics teams have been put in charge of the arrangement of venues to quarantine COVID-19 infected patients, as well as traffic management, and quarantine and self-isolation administration.

A team in charge of facilitating the import and export of goods has also been added to the committee.

Also, there are teams charged with the administration of returned students and Lao laborers.

Another team providing essential back-up to the committee is the comprehensive support team, which is under the command of armed forces with the duty to assist, support and facilitate the implementation of the work of the committee.