Laos conducts over 30,000 tests for COVID-19

VIENTIANE, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — A total of 31,103 people in Laos have received COVID-19 tests since January, according to Lao Ministry of Health report.

Laos has conducted 31,103 tests for COVID-19 since January, with 20 of them positive and 19 patients have been discharged from the hospitals, according to a report from Lao Ministry of Health on Sunday.

On Saturday, a total of 2,078 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced that it has been monitoring 3,356 people at 53 accommodation centers across the country.

The Lao government has warned people countrywide not to neglect containment and preventive measures.

The last patient has been treated in the designated hospital, Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150) in Lao capital Vientiane.

Laos announced its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24. Enditem