Laos confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

VIENTIANE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Laos has detected two more confirmed COVID-19 cases, with its total number rising to 22.

Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meaungpak told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday that the two new cases were both Lao nationals who returned to the country from abroad on Aug. 12.

Both cases, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were detected in quarantine centers. They are treated in the designated hospital, Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150). Neither of them is in a serious condition, said Phouthone.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24. Enditem