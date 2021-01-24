Laos confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

VIENTIANE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Laos has detected two more COVID-19 cases, with its total number rising to 43.

Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meaungpak told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday that the two new cases include a 33-year-old woman living in southern Laos’ Champasak province, who returned to the country from Thailand.

Another one is a 29-year-old man who traveled from Thailand on January 18, and arrived in northern Laos’ Bokeo province on the same day.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year. Enditem