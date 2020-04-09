Laos detects one more COVID-19 infected case

VIENTIANE, April 6 (Xinhua) — One more COVID-19 infected case has been confirmed in Laos, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the country to 12.

Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meaungpak told a press conference here on Monday that the new case involves a 20-year-old woman living in the capital who returned to Laos from Britain.

The patient flew from Britain on March 22, and arrived in Laos on March 23. After 14-day of quarantine in her house, she went to Mittaphab Hospital for COVID-19 test. She tested positive.

The patient is treated in Mittaphab Hospital and she is not in serious case.

As of Monday, Laos has detected 12 COVID-19 infected cases. Nine of them are treated in designated hospital — Mittaphab Hospital (150 Hospital), and another three cases are treated in provincial hospital in Luang Prabang province.

All of them are not in serious condition, and the treatment is going well, said Lao health officials.

Laos detected the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24.