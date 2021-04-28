Laos records 93 COVID-19 new cases, 604 in total

VIENTIANE, April 28 (Xinhua) — Laos recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 604, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference on Wednesday that among the new cases, 75 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, 11 in Champasak, four in Luang Prabang, and three in Savannakhet.

Everyone is urged to be on their guard, stay at home, and avoid meeting up with other people.

The Lao government has warned people countrywide and relevant authorities not to neglect containment and preventive measures, Phonepadith added.

Laos detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year. Enditem