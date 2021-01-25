Laos reports new COVID-19 case, tally increases to 44

VIENTIANE, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed one newly detected COVID-19 case, with its total number rising to 44.

Lao Deputy Minister of Health Phouthone Meaungpak told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday that the new case is a 29-year-old woman, who returned to the country on Sunday.

The patient, a Lao national, was tested positive for the virus upon her arrival here.

She is treated in the designated hospital, Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150), in Lao capital Vientiane. Enditem