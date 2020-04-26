Laoxian Town in Shaanxi takes various measures to promote development

Students are in class at a primary school in Laoxian Town, Pingli County of Ankang City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. In recent years, Laoxian Town has made great efforts to promote the relocation of villagers from uninhabitable areas and develope community factories and agricultural industries for residents’ stable employment, poverty alleviation and income increase. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)