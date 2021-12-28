LAPD releases shocking bodycam footage from the Burlington store shooting in North Hollywood, where a 14-year-old girl was killed in a shootout.

The shocking footage of a 14-year-old girl being shot to death at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood has been released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was fatally shot while trying on dresses with her mother in the shop’s dressing room for her quinceaera.

Officers fired their guns at a suspect who was assaulting another person with a deadly weapon, killing him, according to the LAPD, and Orellana-Peralta was hit by a bullet that went through a wall during the shooting.

In a video statement, LAPD officer Stacy Spell warned, “A word of caution, the images and information you’re about to see may be disturbing.”

“It can be graphic or difficult to watch when a cop uses force to apprehend a suspect or defend against an attack.”

“In addition, the video may contain strong language.”

It is recommended that viewers use discretion, especially for young children and sensitive viewers.”

