Lara and Sam Worthington put their lavish Los Angeles mansion on the market for $13.71 million

Lara and Sam Worthington are selling their Los Angeles home.

The five-bedroom mansion on the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood foothills is back on the market less than two years after the couple purchased it.

According to The Dirt, the Worthingtons are hoping to make a tidy profit by offloading the property for $13.71million (US$9.25million).

Model Lara, 32, and actor Sam, 43, had previously bought the home in late 2018 for $10.9million (US$7.87million).

The mansion had originally been listed at $19.71million (US$14million), but the pair managed to secure it for almost half the asking price.

The property was built in 2015 and boasts several impressive features, including a guest house, state-of-the-art cinema, wine cellar, spa, sauna and fire pit.

Spanning an impressive 6,128 square feet, the two-storey residence has five spacious bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It blends modern LA luxury with Scandinavian style, which is evident in the hardwood floors and minimalist design.

Luxury abounds inside, with a stylish living room kitted out with a marble fireplace, skylights and a huge flat screen television.

The home also features a guest house, where the Australian expats have no doubt hosted many overseas visitors.

While there is plenty of room for Lara and Sam’s growing family, their intention to sell coincides with the impending birth of their third child.

The couple, who married secretly in 2014, already have two sons: four-year-old Rocket Zot and three-year-old Racer.