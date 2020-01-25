Large explosion rocks Houston, at least one hospitalized

HOUSTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A large explosion jolted the U.S. city of Houston early Friday morning, with authorities saying at least one person has been hospitalized.

The blast at what is believed to be an industrial facility shattered windows of nearby buildings, and was felt kilometers away. Smoke and flames could be seen from the site in the northwest of the city.

Emergency responders sealed off the area, before transporting one person to the hospital, the Houston Fire Department said in a tweet.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined.