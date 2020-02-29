large gatherings, including the Paris half-marathon, canceled to limit the spread in France

Sibeth Ndiaye, government spokesperson, and Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, at the press conference following the extraordinary Council of Ministers, Saturday, February 29. Jean-Claude Coutausse for Le Monde

After an exceptional cabinet meeting on Saturday February 29, the government announced a series of measures to contain the epidemic due to the coronavirus, which has already affected 73 people in France, 16 cases more than the standby. 59 patients are hospitalized.

” At this stage, said the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, the goal is to limit [la]diffusion [du virus SARS-CoV-2] and delay the transition to stage 3 for as long as possible ” of the epidemic – Stage 2 was announced yesterday. “The virus is spreading, it’s a fact (…), the goal is to save time “ to prevent the flu epidemic, which is ending but increasing pressure on hospitals, from being concurrent with that of coronavirus. “We are not sure we can do it, but we are doing everything to succeed. “

Confined gatherings of more than 5,000 people canceled

Throughout France, gatherings “In a confined environment” more than 5,000 people will be canceled until further notice. Other open gatherings will also be prohibited when they cause “Mixtures with populations from areas where the virus circulates”. The Minister explained that:

“These measures are provisional and we will undoubtedly have to make them evolve, they are restrictive measures and we paradoxically wish that they last a little, because that would mean that we manage to contain the spread of the virus. “

According to this criterion, the Paris half-marathon, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled, as was the last day of the Agricultural Show, a first since 1964, the Annecy carnival, which was to take place from March 6 to 8 , and the Mipim Cannes Real Estate Fair.

However, Ligue 1 football matches this weekend are not affected. Mr. Véran added that” at this stage “ the municipal elections of March 15 and 22 were well maintained.

All public gatherings prohibited in the Oise and in Haute-Savoie

In the department of Oise, the main epidemic focus, and in the town of La Balme-de-Sillingy, in Haute-Savoie, all public gatherings including masses – are prohibited ” until further notice “. The celebration of all masses is therefore suspended, the diocese confirmed to Agence France-Presse.

In the five municipalities of the Oise particularly affected – Creil, Crépy-en-Valois, Vaumoise, Lamorlaye, Lagny-le-Sec – as well as in La Balme-de-Sillingy, “We recommend residents to limit their trips”, said the Minister of Health. “They can move around for food, to do their shopping”, but they should avoid them “Unnecessary travel” and must “If possible use telework”. “Schools that have contact cases and therefore pose a higher risk will not reopen on Monday”, according to Mr. Véran.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday World that no link had been established between the cases of contamination identified in the Oise and the Estérel squadron, this military transport unit based in Creil, and which participated in the repatriation operations of the French from China. No case has indeed been identified among the military members of the crew concerned, as wrote The world Thursday. The search for the zero patient therefore continues, in order to determine how the virus initially reached the department.

Other containment measures lifted

The defense council meets around Emmanuel Macron on Saturday February 29 in Paris. Jean-Claude Coutausse for Le Monde

However, with the transition from stage 1 to stage 2 of the epidemic, “Some measures are no longer necessary”, said the Minister. The virus already circulating, “There is no longer any reason to confine people” who come from homes outside of France. For example, said Olivier Véran, students returning from northern Italy “Will therefore be able to return to school” early next week.

Three caregivers from Tenon hospital in Paris tested positive

Three members of the nursing staff at Tenon hospital in Paris, where a serious case of coronavirus, an 82-year-old patient, is hospitalized, tested positive, not serious, and around fifty others were ousted from the establishment. . They “Are doing very well” and were admitted to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital.

A total of 56 caregivers who had contact with this patient were discharged from the hospital and placed in “Fortnight” at their home – where they will have to stay for fourteen days – forcing the hospital to a “Load shedding” of her emergencies, announced Dr. Hélène Goulet, head of the emergency department. “We no longer receive the firefighters or the SMURs, but we continue to treat patients who present themselves to the emergency room”, she said.

