Large haul of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar’s eastern state

YANGON, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Myanmar authorities seized 1,225 kilograms of caffeine in Shan state, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint police force made a seizure in Mong Hsat township on Friday.

Caffeine worth over 122 million kyats (90,740 U.S. dollars) were confiscated from a car.

Further investigation is underway to capture the suspects under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, the release said.

According to the latest release issued by the President’s Office on Monday, a total of 1,288 drug-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 1,979 people were charged in connection with the cases as of Aug. 15 this year. Enditem