Large haul of precursor chemicals seized in Myanmar’s eastern state

YANGON, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of precursor caffeine in Shan state, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of security personnel and officers from the Drug Enforcement Division confiscated 6,025 kg of caffeine worth over 480 million kyats (360,902 U.S. dollars) from four vehicles in Tachileik township on Wednesday.

Two suspects were charged under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.

On the same day, 2,625 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized in Thazi township of Mandalay region.

The local police filed a case against four suspects in connection with the case and a follow-up investigation is being carried out, the committee’s release said. Enditem