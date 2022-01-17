Large outdoor events in Scotland can resume today, with no distance or capacity restrictions.

From today, large outdoor events in Scotland can resume without restriction or capacity limits.

COVID certification will be required for outdoor events with more than 4,000 standing or 10,000 seated attendees, in order to support the lifting of capacity limits.

Following a review of all measures in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, large outdoor events can resume without physical separation or capacity limits as of today (January 17).

COVID certification will be maintained for outdoor events with more than 4,000 standing or 10,000 seated attendees, as well as all other events and venues previously covered, to support the lifting of capacity limits on outdoor events.

Organizers of all events with more than 1,000 attendees will be required to check a minimum of 50% of attendees for vaccination, exemption, or negative test certification.

If a person’s last vaccine dose was more than four months ago, they will need to show they have had a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ as of today.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Cabinet will meet tomorrow (January 18) to assess the state of the epidemic and consider whether capacity caps on indoor live events, such as theatre performances and concerts, could be lifted as early as January 24, when the impact of the return to school and work after the holidays should begin to be felt.

The Scottish Cabinet will also look into whether COVID certification should be required in more places.