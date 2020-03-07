Large trade surplus calm before storm

The latest international trade figures show Australia posted another large surplus in January.

But with the coronavirus gaining a foothold around the world, one economist described the result as the “calm before the storm”.

The $5.2 billion surplus in January was larger than economists had expected after the $5.4 billion surplus in December, although it disguised a three per cent drop in exports.

This included a seven per cent fall in iron ore exports and a four per cent decline in coal, two of Australia’s major exports.

Imports also fell three per cent in the month.

“We expect the effects of travel bans and Chinese factory shutdowns to be more pronounced in February,” JP Morgan economist Tom Kennedy said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended the travel ban on Chinese and Iranian visitors to South Korea on Thursday, while introducing “enhanced screening” for travellers from Italy, two countries which have suffered heavy virus caseloads.

He said the impact on the economy from COVID-19 is “certainly there”.

“That is why the government is pulling together a (stimulus) package … it will be addressing the needs of business in particular,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Westpac senior economist Andrew Hanlan said exports would likely make a “sizeable negative” for growth in the March quarter.

The data comes as Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy estimated the impact of COVID-19 as being “at least” a 0.5 percentage point drag on the economy in the March quarter.

This comes on top of the 0.2 percentage point negative on growth from this summer’s bushfires, he told a Senate economics committee in Canberra on Thursday.

The March quarter growth result will be released in early June.

The national accounts for the December quarter released on Wednesday – pre-dating the coronavirus outbreak – showed the economy grew by 0.5 per cent and slightly stronger than economists had forecast.

This and past revisions helped lift annual growth to 2.2 per cent from an originally reported 1.7 per cent as of September. However, it remains below a long-term average of 2.7 per cent.