Larry Krasner, the Philadelphia District Attorney, should be impeached, according to a top Senate Republican.

The Pennsylvania Senate’s top Republican is urging House Republican leaders to begin impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, blames Philadelphia’s rising violent crime on the city’s progressive prosecutor’s “failed policies and his refusal to perform the duties of his office to hold criminals accountable for the crimes that they commit” in a letter sent Monday.

Krasner’s “decision to allow more and more criminals to walk free through plea deals and dismissed charges has created an environment in which Philadelphians are no longer safe in their own homes and communities,” Corman continued in his letter.

Corman’s request is being looked into, according to a spokesman for House Republicans.

Meanwhile, a Krasner spokeswoman retaliated, accusing Corman and Pennsylvania Republicans of doing too little to prevent gun violence.

“They’ve destroyed social services, deepened poverty, gutted public education,” said Jane Roh, a spokeswoman for Krasner’s office.

“They’ve reduced Pennsylvania’s productivity, made it less attractive to workers and businesses, and made it less healthy and safe.”

“Larry and the Philadelphia voters who support him understand that investing in people makes our communities safer — through education, affordable housing, health care, and fair wages,” she continued.

Jake Corman would rather point fingers at someone in office for four years than take responsibility for what he has failed to deliver for the past 25 years in a seat he inherited from his father.”

Corman’s letter to House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, and House Judiciary Committee Chair Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, comes as the city of Philadelphia set a record for the most homicides in a single year last year.

Members of the General Assembly, according to Corman, have been affected by the crime wave in Philadelphia.

He singled out Democratic Senator Joe Biden of Philadelphia.

Last year, Sharif Street’s cousin was murdered.

In a shooting last month, Street’s district office was hit by a hail of bullets.

Moreover, US Representative Rep.

In December, Mary Gay Scanlon was kidnapped and held at gunpoint in her car.

“We can’t turn a blind eye as elected officials in this Commonwealth.”

