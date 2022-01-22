Lashawn McNeil, the man who shot and killed rookie NYPD cop Jason Rivera while on probation, has a disturbing criminal record.

According to records, the man accused of killing an NYPD cop and critically injuring another during a domestic violence call on Friday was on probation and had been arrested five times previously.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, is accused of killing 22-year-old rookie officer Jason Rivera and seriously injuring his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, at a Harlem apartment last night.

Following a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a disagreement with her son, Rivera, Mora, and a third officer were dispatched to a residence at 119 W 135th Street.

According to Chief of Detectives James Essig, the caller made no mention of weapons or injuries.

When the officers arrived, the woman stated that the son with whom she had been arguing was in the back bedroom.

As Rivera and Mora approached the room down a narrow corridor, McNeil allegedly swung the door open and fired multiple shots at the two officers.

McNeil allegedly tried to flee the apartment through the front door, but was shot in the head and right arm by the third officer.

Rivera died at Harlem Hospital after the two officers were taken there.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Mora was still in critical condition.

McNeil, meanwhile, is still in critical condition.

On Friday, he underwent surgery to treat his wounds.

McNeil used an illegal Glock.45 handgun with a high-capacity 40 round magazine to fire on the cops, it was later revealed.

According to police, the weapon was stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

Law enforcement knew who the 47-year-old was.

In August 2021, police were called to his home for another domestic violence call.

He’d been arrested in New York in 2003 on felony narcotics charges, for which he was on probation at the time of the fatal shooting on Friday.

McNeil has a total of four prior arrests in two different states.

He was arrested in South Carolina in 1998 for illegally possessing a weapon.

He was arrested four years later in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for assaulting a police officer.

He was then arrested twice more in Pennsylvania in 2003, once for a felony narcotics charge and the other for a misdemeanor narcotics charge.

Rivera and Mora are the fourth and fifth officers shot while on duty in New York City this year.

In 2021, ten officers were killed in the line of duty throughout the state of New York.

In a defiant attitude…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.