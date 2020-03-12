LASK 0-5 Man Utd: 5 talking points as Red Devils run riot in eerie empty stadium

Manchester United continued their Europa League campaign on Thursday night but there was an eerie atmosphere in Austria with an empty stadium surrounding the match

Eerie conditions surrounded Manchester United as they took a commanding step towards the Europa League quarter-finals.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood secured a 4-0 win at LASK Linz, with the quadruple of vital away goals all but ending the tie.

United dominated the early proceedings without carving out too many chances.

Mata had the best opening of the first 20 minutes but his shot was deflected wide of the LASK goal for a corner.

United took the lead with 28 minutes on the clock as Ighalo volleyed in off the underside of the bar.

Bruno Fernandes got lucky as his pass rebounded back to him off a defender but he picked out Ighalo on the edge of the area and the forward took three touches before unleashing a fine finish.

United got their second goal 12 minutes into the second half as Daniel James cut in from the left and hit a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner of the LASK goal to make it 2-0, ending his 32-game goal drought.

Mata ended proceedings by slotting home in the final 10 minutes before Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira struck in stoppage time.

Here are five talking points from the clash…

It is inevitable that the vast majority of football matches will be played without fans for the foreseeable future, if they are played at all.

This game was the first involving an English team that took place without fans and it gave an eerie look into the near future.

The echoes of the players’ voices and small smattering of club staff cheering and shouting will take some adjusting to get used to.

Without the fans, the game looks like it is played 20 per cent slower.

No longer does winning a corner earn an enthusiastic cheer, no longer does a bad tackle get the stadium up in arms and no longer does time wasting get quite the same level of irk.

These measures on stadiums are necessary and whether we like it or not, we’re going to have to get used to it.

Odion Ighalo continued his fine start to life at Manchester United out in Austria tonight, netting a superb opener after 28 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes picked out the 30-year-old striker, who controlled the ball on the edge of the box before blasting it into the top-left corner.

He also came close to a second just after the hour mark, only to be denied by the post.

It has been a very encouraging start for Ighalo at Old Trafford, with three goals to show for his two starting appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian’s so-called panic buy isn’t looking too shabby now…

Clearly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in the mood to mess around tonight, if his team selection was anything to go by, and he wants to win the Europa League – make no mistake about it.

Key man Bruno Fernandes was thrown in from the off, despite starting all three of United’s games in the past week or so, while first-team regulars like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred and Daniel James were also risked.

The Red Devils look like they are the favourites to secure Champions League football via fifth place in the Premier League, but this competition provides another chance to boost morale, as well as qualification for next season’s CL.

It makes sense, and after winning 5-0 they can afford to rest more players in the home leg.

Despite bursting onto the scene this season at left-back, 19-year-old Brandon Williams was handed his first start on the opposite flank against LASK.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to rest Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot missing training ahead of the clash, Williams, who is naturally right-footed, seemed the obvious choice to fill in.

And the teenager impressed in the role, dealing comfortably with winger Dominik Frieser and looking confident getting forward down the wing.

Should Wan-Bissaka miss any games through injury, it would not be a surprise to see Williams deputise for him at right-back once more.

Rules are rules… particularly when the risk of coronavirus spreading is at stake.

While there seems to be little action taking place on these shores regarding the virus, over in Austria there is a ban on sporting events having no more than 500 people in attendance.

Tonight’s game at the 21,000 seater Linzer Stadion had just a handful of fans in attendance, most of them corporate and sat in front of the press box on one side of the pitch.

Reports suggest one United player’s father flew out to Austria hoping to be allowed in via the corporate section.

However, he was turned away at the stadium and left disappointed.

Let’s just hope it wasn’t Odion Ighalo’s father – with the Nigerian scoring one of the best goals of his career to give United the lead.